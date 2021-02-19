Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,650.00 at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $32.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,417.12. 21,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,077.27. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.62, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.