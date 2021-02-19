Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.91). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 3,258 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.50. The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.

About Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

