Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 0.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €129.30 ($152.12) and last traded at €129.56 ($152.42). 1,485,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €130.78 ($153.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €127.26 and a 200-day moving average of €116.65.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

