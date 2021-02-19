Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (SHL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/8/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 2/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/25/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €46.40 ($54.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 1/7/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHL opened at €46.89 ($55.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

