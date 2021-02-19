SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $6.15. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 47,493 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
