SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $6.15. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 47,493 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

