Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading 5% Higher

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $221.81 and last traded at $220.84. 793,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 882,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Signature Bank by 644.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.