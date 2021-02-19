Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $39.44. 882,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,409,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Specifically, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

