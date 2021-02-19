Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CEO Anthony J. Allott Sells 23,678 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 468,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,290. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $688,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.