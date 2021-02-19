SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to post $53.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $69.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $379,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.