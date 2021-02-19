Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

