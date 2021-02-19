Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

