Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Simon Property Group worth $121,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.