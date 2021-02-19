SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Achieves $164.25 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $164.25 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.41 or 0.00736918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00040298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.97 or 0.04509535 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,062,297 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

