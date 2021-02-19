SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $134.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

