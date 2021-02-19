SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 87,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,579 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. 37,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

