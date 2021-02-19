SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 8,808 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 239.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

EMB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 59,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

