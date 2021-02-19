SJA Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,954,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.97. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,302. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.