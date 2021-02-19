SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,073,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,887 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,079,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MDYG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,547. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.