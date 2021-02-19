SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 3,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $95.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

