Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.
SKE traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.