Skycoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.38 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 120.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

