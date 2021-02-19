Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 208.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.11. The company had a trading volume of 769,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day moving average of $270.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

