Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Hits $3.13 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 94.8% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

