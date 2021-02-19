SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $239,572.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.41 or 0.03512971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00434860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $726.24 or 0.01292161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00499843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00444360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00319822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.