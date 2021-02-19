Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 293.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.87 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

