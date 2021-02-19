So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 9.2%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.16. 2,004,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 929,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

