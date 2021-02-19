Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 53,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aegon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

