Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 53,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.