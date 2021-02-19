Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading Down 11.4% on Insider Selling

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 1,828,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,730,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Specifically, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

