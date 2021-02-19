SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.65

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 348451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

