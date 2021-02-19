Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Stock Price Up 4%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Software Acquisition Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

