Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €36.28 ($42.68) and last traded at €36.92 ($43.44). Approximately 187,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.98 ($43.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.21 and a 200-day moving average of €36.88.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

