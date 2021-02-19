Solana (SOL) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.41 or 0.00020447 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $273.25 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00748085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.33 or 0.04527460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

