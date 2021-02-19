Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,290 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in WEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 32.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

NYSE WEX opened at $218.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

