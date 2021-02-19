Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.76

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 147420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$23.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

