Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 21,113 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,515,111 shares in the company, valued at $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $79.42. 1,924,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.