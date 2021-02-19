Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,777 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,442,587.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,162,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,757,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 621,888 shares of company stock worth $37,292,692 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

