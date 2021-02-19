Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.42. Approximately 1,924,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 960,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,442,587.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,162,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,757,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,001 shares of company stock worth $38,870,466. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

