SP Asset Management Has $11.22 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SP Asset Management reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.5% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SP Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

SSO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 51,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,253. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

