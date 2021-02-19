SP Asset Management Has $73.10 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,781 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.1% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $73,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,454,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during midday trading on Friday. 610,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.