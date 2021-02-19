SP Asset Management Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 712,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 409,091 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 413,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,156. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

