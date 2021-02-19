SP Asset Management Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,693.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

