SP Asset Management Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

SP Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up about 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SP Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000.

NYSEARCA:TNA traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.41. 86,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

