SP Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SP Asset Management reduced its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up about 2.5% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SP Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Nutanix worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $640,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NTNX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,314. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.