SparkPoint Hits Market Cap of $64.47 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00773369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00042255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.66 or 0.04633527 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

