SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 1,060,857 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 212,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 183,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

