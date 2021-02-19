SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

