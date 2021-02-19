SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFS) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFS) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.93. 2,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

