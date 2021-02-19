SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.60

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 82110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

