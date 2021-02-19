SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.82% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of GMF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

