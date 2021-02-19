SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.70

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

